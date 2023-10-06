Brownsdale church to hold fundraiser dinner Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

The Brownsdale United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Highway 56 and Pleasant Street, will be holding its annual creamed chicken dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Dinner will include creamed chicken over biscuit, hot vegetable, salads, fresh baked pie or dessert. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and children under five each free.

Meals are for dine-in or carry-out.

For more information contact Susan Amick at 1-507-567-2644. Proceeds benefit Brownsdale UMC projects.