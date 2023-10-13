BP football team wins big at Winona Cotter Published 10:13 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

The Blooming Prairie football team took down Winona Cotter 39-7 in Winona Thursday night.

Cole Wangen ran for 83 yards and two scores for BP (4-3 overall).

BP STATS

Email newsletter signup

Rushing: Brady Kittelson, 7-for-133, TD; Cole Wangen, 12-for-83, 2 TDs; Gage Mullenbach, 8-for-46; Dylan Anderson, 1-for-27; Alex Lea, 2-for-24; Bradley Boyd, 1-for-6

Passing: Brady Kittelson, 5-for-10, 60, 2 TD; Gabe Staloch, 1-for-1, 1

Receiving: Bradley Bishop, 2-for-35, TD; Alex Lea, 3-for-24, TD; Bo Zweiner, 1-for-1