BIDS/CONSTRUCTION Published 9:42 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals for construction of projects as listed below shall be submitted electronically to Mower County Public Works, 1105 8 th Avenue N.E., Austin, MN 55912, until 1:00 o’clock P.M., on October 26th, 2023.

Excavation, Grading, Culvert Replacement, Bridge Removal, Bridge Construction, Aggregate Surfacing, Erosion Control, Turf Establishment, and Appurtenant Construction

SAP 050-599-169, Bridge No. 50K85; located on T-122 (670 th Avenue), .03 miles South of North County Line; in Section 16, Sargeant Township. Approximate length: .133 miles. The approximate major quantities are: 72 Ln Ft 16 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert, 4 Each 16 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert End Section, 36 Ln Ft 16 X 8 Precast Concrete Box Culvert, 380-ton Random Riprap Class III, and 4000 Sq Yd Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 25. Quest number 8725410.

SAP 050-599-177, Bridge No. 50K91; located on T-169 (320 th Street), 1.3 miles East of CSAH 8, in Section 14, Racine Township. Approximate length: .152 miles. The approximate major quantities are: 36 Ln Ft 14 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert, 2 Each 14 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert End Section, 36 Ln Ft 14 X 8 Precast Concrete Box Culvert, 300-ton Random Riprap Class III, and 3000 Sq Yd Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 25. Quest number 8725413.

SAP 050-599-183, Bridge No. 50L00; located on T-90 (590 th Avenue), 0.3 miles South of JCT CSAH 5, in Section 21, Nevada Township. Approximate length: .152 miles. The approximate major quantities are: 36 Ln Ft 10 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert, 2 Each 10 X 7 Precast Concrete Box Culvert End Section, 635 Cu YD Common Excavation (LV), 400-ton Random Riprap Class III, and 3000 Sq Yd Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 25. Quest number 8745808.

Bids shall be electronically submitted via QuestCDN.com

As a proposal guaranty, each proposal must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check in the amount of at least 5% of the total amount of the proposal, made payable to the Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive defects therein and to award to other than the lowest bidder if it is in the best interest of the County.

Email newsletter signup

County of Mower, Minnesota

TRISH HARREN

County Administrator

Austin Daily Herald: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, 2023

BIDS/CONSTRUCTION