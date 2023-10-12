BIDS 11-8 Published 7:10 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

DOBBINS CREEK PHASE II STREAM HABITAT

IMPROVEMENT

CEDAR RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT

MOWER COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bids for the construction of Dobbins Creek Phase II Stream Habitat Improvement will be received online through QuestCDN vBid™ until November 8, 2023 at 10 AM local time.. Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, representatives of the Cedar River Watershed District will publicly view Bids at an online Bid opening meeting. Those interested in viewing the online Bid opening are welcome to join the meeting by logging on to https://zoom.us/join or calling 1.929.205.6099 and entering Meeting ID 914 0571 0667 and Passcode 428176. The as-read online Bid results will be available at www.questcdn.com following the Bid opening.

The Project includes the furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction complete in-place, of the following approximate quantities:

Stream Restoration, bank stabilization, and habitat improvement structures on 3,500 feet of Dobbins Creek south of Brownsdale, Minnesota

The provisions of MINN. STAT. 16C.285 Responsible Contractor are imposed as a requirement of this contract. All bidders and persons or companies providing a response/submission to the Advertisement for Bids of the Cedar Creek Watershed District shall comply with the provisions of the statute.

Information and Bidding Documents for the Project can be found at www.questcdn.com. Bidding Documents may be downloaded from the website for a nonrefundable fee of $55 by inputting Quest project #8749982 on the website’s Project Search page.

The website will be updated periodically with addenda, lists of registered plan holders, reports, and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Project. All official notifications, addenda, and other Bidding Documents will be offered only through the website

www.questcdn.com. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from other sources.

Bids will only be accepted via the electronic bidding service through QuestCDN.

A mandatory pre-bid conference for the Project will be held onsite on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM, at 61428 255th Street, Brownsdale, MN 55918. Bids will not be accepted from Bidders that do not attend the mandatory pre-bid conference. This project is on private property and potential bidders will not be provided access to the project site outside of the pre-bid meeting.

The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all Bids and to waive any Bids received without explanation. No Bid may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days.

For all further requirements regarding Bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

DATED: October 2, 2023

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGERS

s/s Cody Mower

Project Manager

Cedar River Watershed District

