Austin’s Lewis and Shute finish in top-15 at Big Nine CC meet Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The Austin girls cross country team took 10th and the boys finished 12th at the Big Nine meet in Owatonna Tuesday.

Freshman Sydney Lewis paced the Packer girls with a 14th place finish and junior Marissa Shute was 11 seconds behind her in 15th place.

Sophomore Thomas Asmus led the Packer boys with a 19th place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Mankato East 29; 2. Northfield 82; 3. Winona 105; 4. Mankato West 127; 5. Owatonna 131; 6. Rochester Mayo 137; 7. Rochester John Marshall 170; 8. Rochester Century 219; 9. Red Wing 256; 10. Albert Lea 256; 11. Faribault 295; 12. Austin 301

Austin: Thomas Asmus (19th, 17:12); Jonas Hovland (56th, 18:35.3); Jackson Hilkin (23rd, 19:34.5): Riley Ferguson (75th, 19:46); Noah Sash (78th, 19:58.2); Michael Dube (81st, 21:02.6)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 44; 2. Rochester Century 93; 3. Owatonna 124; 4. Mankato West 131; 5. Mankato East 163; 6. Faribault 176; 7. Rochester John Marshall 188; 8. Winona 194; 9. Rochester Mayo 196; 10. Austin 212; 11. Red Wing 222; 12. Albert Lea 283

Austin: Sydney Lewis (14th, 19:58.4); Marissa Shute (15th, 20:09.7); Grace Vortherms (49th, 21:51.3); Lillyan Wiese (64th, 23:00); Alexcia Austin (70th, 23:31.3); Dori Olana (77th, 24:57.2)