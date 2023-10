Austin’s Gach is playing pro basketball in Finland Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Austin native Both Gach is currently playing professional basketball overseas in Finland with BC Nokia.

Gach, a former Utah Ute and Minnesota Golden Gopher, is the leading scorer for BC Nokia (4-1 overall) with 19.8 points per game and he is shooting 49 percent from the field, while averaging 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and .8 steals per game.