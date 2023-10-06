APS Column: Employment opportunities at APS Published 5:48 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

By Katie Baskin

Executive Director of Academics and Administration Katie Baskin

Education is a key foundation in Austin, shaping the future by empowering students with knowledge and skills. At Austin Public Schools, we are incredibly proud of the staff who work so tirelessly to ensure our students have the environment, technology, nourishment, academic content, and relevant experiences to prepare students for the future.

As the world continues to evolve, so do the opportunities for those seeking to make a positive difference in the lives of students. Employment prospects in the field of education are vast and varied. At Austin Public Schools, we have many opportunities for adults to engage in meaningful work to inspire, empower and accelerate learning:

• Teaching is perhaps the most well-known of all education careers. Teachers educate and motivate students in various content areas. Classroom positions vary from pre-kindergarten to high school.

•Paraeducators work with students and teachers tailoring learning plans and providing necessary support to ensure students access content and experiences successfully.

• Student Support Professionals provide crucial support to students by offering academic and personal guidance.

•Technology Services Professionals ensure our network, software systems and hardware are functioning at high levels and advancing technology integration in learning across the district.

•Administrative Assistants provide support to teachers, administrators, families and students throughout the school system through effective communication, scheduling, and managing internal and external needs.

•Special Service Professionals focus on meeting student need through planning supports to their linguistic, auditory, physical and mental well-being.

• Food and Nutrition staff ensure that students have access to nutritious meals, handle dietary restrictions, and oversee cleanliness and safety in the cafeteria.

•Maintenance and Custodial staff ensure the school’s infrastructure is safe, functional, and suitable for learning and student participation.

• Administrators are leaders who oversee the daily operations and educational leadership of schools. They implement policies, support students and ensure the school functions smoothly.

•School nurses are responsible for the health and well-being of students through conducting health screenings, administering medication, and handling medical emergencies.

If you have an interest in potential employment with Austin Public Schools, we encourage you to visit our Human Resources website for the most up to date job openings (www.austin.k12.mn.us/employment). Please contact our Human Resources Department (507-460-1902) with any questions about the application process or qualifications for employment. We also encourage you to follow our Austin Public Schools Facebook group and website for the most up to date events, activities and information.

Austin Public Schools offers a diverse range of careers that allow individuals with varying skills and passion areas to thrive. There are opportunities for those who are drawn to working directly with students as well as supporting the system in other ways. There is a place for you in Austin Public Schools to join a team of dedicated professionals committed to ensuring our students make a difference in the world.