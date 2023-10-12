ANNUAL MEETING Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Legal Notice

Notice of Annual Meeting

of Mower County Agricultural Society

Email newsletter signup

Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the Mower County Agricultural Society (Mower County Fair) will be held Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00p.m. at the Purple Ribbon Plaza on the Mower County Fairgrounds, Austin, Minnesota.

The purpose of the annual meeting is to elect three Agricultural Society members to the board of directors (the Fair Board) and to conduct any legal business as described in the by-laws of the society.

Members of the Mower County Agricultural Society include all Mower County, MN. Residents and Mower County, MN. property owners who reside and are legal voters in a Minnesota county adjoining Mower County, are entitled to vote at the annual meeting thereof; providing the membership fee has been paid by September 30 of the current year.

Submitted October 2, 2023

Denise Schneider, Mower County Fair Office Manager

Austin Daily Herald:

Oct. 11 and 25, 2023

ANNUAL MEETING