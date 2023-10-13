Alan D. Swenson, 71

Alan Donald Swenson, age 71, of Adams, passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at the Grand Meadow Care Center.

Alan was born on January 4, 1952 to Edwin and Gladys (Nielsen) Swenson. He attended Rose Creek School.

On May 25, 1974 he married Gwendolyn “Gwen” Eischens at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams. They had three children, Brian, Michelle, and Chris. Together they did some farming and then started milking cows.

Alan loved going to auctions and sales barns with his boys and going for rides. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren, Haylea, Bradley, and Daniel.

Survivors include his wife, Gwen; sons, Brian (Michelle), Chris (Jessica); daughter, Michelle; grandchildren, Haylea, Bradley, Daniel, and Jessie; brothers, Wayne (Peggy), Dean (Carmine), Dale (Dawn), Gary (Pat); sister, Kay; sister-in-law, Alice Monson Swenson; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Gladys; brother, Keith; sister, Elaine.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by the Adams Funeral Home