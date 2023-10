Adams’ Little Cedar to hold Meatball dinner Published 5:05 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams will be holding a Meatball Drive-thru Dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Menu will include Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberries, lefse and a cookie.

A free will donation is requested, with proceeds going to support the church’s mission work to the community and beyond.