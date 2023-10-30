050477-F3 Published 9:56 am Monday, October 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 29, 2001

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $64,800.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Ann E Jette, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Home Federal Savings Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: June 29, 2001 Mower County Recorder

Document Number: 493282

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: April 24, 2018

Recorded: May 3, 2018

Document Number: A639255

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Home Federal Savings Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Home Federal Savings Bank

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

Property Address: 709 9th St NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.105.1090

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 11, Brown`s Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $49,407.59

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 04, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under

Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 04, 2024, or the next business day if June 04, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: October 16, 2023

MORTGAGEE: Home Federal Savings Bank

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 050477-F3

Austin Daily Herald: Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 10, 18 and 25, 2023

050477-F3