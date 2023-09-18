ZONING VIOLATIONS
Published 8:55 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Administrative Citations – Zoning Violations
N. 90’ Lot 6, Block 18, Bolcoms Addition
Lot 5, Block 1, Barbara Addition
Lot 7, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition
Lot 10, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition
Lot 6, Block 15, Bolcoms Addition
E. ½ Lots 9 & 12, Block 16, Bolcoms Addition
Lot 5, Block 1, Crane 1st Addition
Lot 25, Block 2, Crane 2nd Addition
Lots 15 & 16, Block 2, Dinsmoor Acres Addition
Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition
Lot 18, Block 2, Kaufman Addition
Lot 17, Block 4, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 5, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 1, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 24, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 27, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 23 & E. ½ Lot 24, Block 13, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 18, Block 14, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 9, Block 10, Lake Park Addition
Lot 1, Block 1, Murphy Creek 2nd Addition
Part of Lot 1, Block 1, Oakpark Mall Addition
Lot 1 Exc. S. 76.25’, Block 6, Palmers Addition
Lot 3 & N. 15 Lot 4; Exc N. 6.73’ W. 94.78’ Lot 3; & Exc N. 12.27’ E. 60’ Lot 3,
Block 7, Palmers Addition
Lots 18,19, & 22, Block 1, Parker and Brown Addition
Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lot 14, Block 26, Railroad Addition
Lot 4, Block 2, Shaw Acres Addition
Lot 14, Block 3, Weseman & Miller Addition
Lot 4 & E ½ Lot 5, Block 12, West Park Addition
W. 45’ E. 90’ Lot 10 & S. 36’ W. 45’ E. 90’ Lot 9, Block 1, Yates & lewis Addition
E. Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Yates & lewis Addition
Lot 8, Block 15, Yates & lewis Addition
Out Lot 8, Block 1, Section 4-102-18
S. 253.5’ E. 70’ E. ½ Out Lot 9, Section 9-102-18
Out Lot 15 NE ¼ .52 Ac, Section 10-102-18
Out Lot 16 NE ¼ .34 Ac., Section 10-102-18
S. 58’ W. 330’ (EXC TR PC) Out Lot 9 & E. 128’ W. 330’ Out Lot 10, Section 11-102-18
N. 60’ S. 396’ W. 180’ S.W. ¼ S.W. ¼ N.W. ¼ .25 AC, Section 10-102-18
1.88 Ac. S.W. ¼ S.W. ¼ Bk 200-158, Section 36-103-18
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of abating these nuisances are $14,725.00.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
