PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Administrative Citations – Zoning Violations

N. 90’ Lot 6, Block 18, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 5, Block 1, Barbara Addition

Lot 7, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 10, Block 12, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 6, Block 15, Bolcoms Addition

E. ½ Lots 9 & 12, Block 16, Bolcoms Addition

Lot 5, Block 1, Crane 1st Addition

Lot 25, Block 2, Crane 2nd Addition

Lots 15 & 16, Block 2, Dinsmoor Acres Addition

Lot 4, Block 3, Goebel Addition

Lot 18, Block 2, Kaufman Addition

Lot 17, Block 4, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 5, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 1, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 24, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 27, Block 12, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 23 & E. ½ Lot 24, Block 13, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 18, Block 14, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 9, Block 10, Lake Park Addition

Lot 1, Block 1, Murphy Creek 2nd Addition

Part of Lot 1, Block 1, Oakpark Mall Addition

Lot 1 Exc. S. 76.25’, Block 6, Palmers Addition

Lot 3 & N. 15 Lot 4; Exc N. 6.73’ W. 94.78’ Lot 3; & Exc N. 12.27’ E. 60’ Lot 3,

Block 7, Palmers Addition

Lots 18,19, & 22, Block 1, Parker and Brown Addition

Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lot 14, Block 26, Railroad Addition

Lot 4, Block 2, Shaw Acres Addition

Lot 14, Block 3, Weseman & Miller Addition

Lot 4 & E ½ Lot 5, Block 12, West Park Addition

W. 45’ E. 90’ Lot 10 & S. 36’ W. 45’ E. 90’ Lot 9, Block 1, Yates & lewis Addition

E. Lots 1 & 2, Block 5, Yates & lewis Addition

Lot 8, Block 15, Yates & lewis Addition

Out Lot 8, Block 1, Section 4-102-18

S. 253.5’ E. 70’ E. ½ Out Lot 9, Section 9-102-18

Out Lot 15 NE ¼ .52 Ac, Section 10-102-18

Out Lot 16 NE ¼ .34 Ac., Section 10-102-18

S. 58’ W. 330’ (EXC TR PC) Out Lot 9 & E. 128’ W. 330’ Out Lot 10, Section 11-102-18

N. 60’ S. 396’ W. 180’ S.W. ¼ S.W. ¼ N.W. ¼ .25 AC, Section 10-102-18

1.88 Ac. S.W. ¼ S.W. ¼ Bk 200-158, Section 36-103-18

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of abating these nuisances are $14,725.00.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

