Whitewater group to hold social on Thursday Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The Austin Whitewater on the Cedar group will be hosting a Whitewater “happy hour” from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday at Gravity Storm in downtown Austin.

People will be able to view artist renderings of the proposed project, ask questions, give comments and meet members of the committee behind the proposed Cedar River State Water Trails downtown Austin dam.