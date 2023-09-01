Welcoming Week to take place Sept. 8-17 Published 5:46 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

Austin’s Human Rights Commission, through the help of community collaborations, will present a line of amazing events to celebrate Welcoming Week in the community as a way of bringing Austin together and fostering a sense of belonging.

Mayor Steve King will proclaim Sept. 8-17, as Welcoming Week at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

“This will be a special week in Austin,” King said. “Welcoming Week provides us with a great opportunity to recognize the collaborations within the business community, civic groups, other units of government and other community organizations, with a series of events that will bring diverse communities together to celebrate their unity and strong connection to Austin and with each other.”

For the past decade, Welcoming Week has brought neighbors together to elevate the work happening every day in communities to ensure we all belong and thrive, no matter where we’ve come from. The event is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants.

Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all.

To see a full list of events, visit the City of Austin’s website at www.ci.austin.mn.us or the Human Rights Commission Facebook page @austinhumanrightscommission. Feel free to contact individual organizations with questions about their specific events.

The Human Rights Commission encourages all residents and institutions to greet and bring their neighbors together to participate in one or more of the Welcoming Week events taking place within our community.

Sept. 8

• Proclamation declared at Mower County Commissioner Meeting, 1 p.m., Government Center, 201 1st Street NE and City Council meeting at City Hall, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 8

• YMCA free Family Fun Night, 5-7 p.m.

Sept. 9

• YMCA free Youth and Adult Swimming Lessons. Registration is required on the Y’s website under Aquatics at www.ymcaatacrc.org or by calling 507-433-1804.

Sept. 10

• Spectrum Celebration, 1-4 p.m., at Hormel Historic Home. Free autism spectrum-friendly event. Light refreshments provided.

Sept. 12

• Immigrant Voices, Immigrant Stories, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Riverland Community College Austin East building library.

Sept. 13

• Inviting Table – “Home,” 5-7 p.m. at the Community Action Building (CAB). Join the Welcome Center for an evening of connection and celebration of home. Space is limited, RSVP by calling the Welcome Center at 507-437-8330.

Sept. 14

• Sumner students and Sumner families of students (exclusively) – Welcoming Family Night, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Sumner Elementary School. Outdoor games and crafts. $1 per person meal from taco food truck.

Sept. 15

• Science is for all! Science kit pick-up time, 2-4 p.m., at The Hormel Institute. Sign up for your free science experiment kit to do at home on The Hormel Institute website,

www.hi.umn.edu/events/ or The Hormel Institute Facebook Page. These Science kits are limited and must be pre-registered.

• Live Indoor concert with La Ley Suprema, 5-7 p.m., at the Austin Public Library. Live musical entertainment inside the library’s new addition. Come, enjoy music and kick-up your heels. Light refreshments provided.

Sept. 16

• Science is for all. Science kit pick-up time, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at The Hormel Institute. Sign up for your free science experiment kit to do at home on The Hormel Institute website, www.hi.umn.edu/events/ or The Hormel Institute Facebook Page. These Science kits are limited and must be pre-registered for kit pick up.

• “Greenwood Ave Project,” 7 p.m., at the Historic Paramount Theatre. Documentary presentation, along with Q & A with Executive Producer Karen Reese. Tickets $12 advance, $15 at the door and $5 student.