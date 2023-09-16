Terrance L. Bodensteiner, 72

Terrance Lea Bodensteiner was born in Austin, MN, on May 28, 1951, to Mildred Marie (Dibble) and William Henry Bodensteiner. He graduated from Pacelli Catholic High School in 1969, and later attended Austin Vocational School, receiving a certificate as a machinist. He apprenticed and became a top-notch tool and die maker, finishing his career at Boeing in Port Angeles, WA. Terry passed away (due to cardiac failure) in Ashton, ID on July 29, 2023, at the age of 72.

Terry’s interests included trap shooting, trapping, hunting, and especially fly fishing. His passion for the great outdoors led him to relocate Out West to be near several Blue Ribbon trout streams, including the Snake and Deschutes Rivers. Despite the many challenges life presented him, Terry’s love of nature inspired and sustained him his entire life.

He will forever be missed by his daughter, Sara Heimer; son, Jesse Bodensteiner; siblings, William, Ann, Joan (Joe McLeod), and Susan; granddaughter, Hailey; niece, Kari; and nephews, John, Joe, and Steven Sattler. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister-in-law, Wendy Bodensteiner; and childhood friends, Doug Ruble and John Hoffman.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, September 29, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, with a luncheon following Mass. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.