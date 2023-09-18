SUMP PUMP VIOLATIONS Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.

2023 Administrative Citations – Sump Pump Violations

W. 80’ Lot 1, Block 4, Crane 1st Addition

Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition

N. ½ Out Lot 59 Exc E. 10’, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 118 Exc. N. 150’, Decker Acres Addition

Out Lot 141 Exc. S. ½, , Decker Acres Addition

Lot 16 Exc. W. 2’, Block 5, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 12 , Block 5, Lake Park Addition

Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition

Lot 6, Block 18, Railroad Addition

Out Lot 41 .52, , Southgate 1st Addition

E. 50’ W. 150’ Out Lot 2, Section 35-103-18

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of the citations are $2,875.00.

Email newsletter signup

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

SUMP PUMP VIOLATIONS