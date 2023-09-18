SUMP PUMP VIOLATIONS
Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such citations are listed below.
2023 Administrative Citations – Sump Pump Violations
W. 80’ Lot 1, Block 4, Crane 1st Addition
Lot 7, Block 1, Crane 2nd Addition
N. ½ Out Lot 59 Exc E. 10’, Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 118 Exc. N. 150’, Decker Acres Addition
Out Lot 141 Exc. S. ½, , Decker Acres Addition
Lot 16 Exc. W. 2’, Block 5, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 12 , Block 5, Lake Park Addition
Lot 4, Block 9, Railroad Addition
Lot 6, Block 18, Railroad Addition
Out Lot 41 .52, , Southgate 1st Addition
E. 50’ W. 150’ Out Lot 2, Section 35-103-18
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of the citations are $2,875.00.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
