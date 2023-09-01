Sept. 10 will be Autism Friendly Austin’s Spectrum Celebration Published 5:30 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

The Hormel Historic Home will be hosting Autism Friendly Austin’s Spectrum Celebration from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Hyperspace Starcade will be at the Hormel Historic Home to help provide this inclusive atmosphere. They will feature a mobile video game theater, virtual reality gaming, and laser tag.

Light snacks and drinks will be provided. This event is a wonderful way to celebrate people’s differences while supporting Austin’s very welcoming and diverse community.

This is a free event that will also be taking place during the city of Austin’s Welcoming Week. The intent of Welcoming Week is to demonstrate how Austin is a place where all are welcome. Throughout Austin, neighbors of all backgrounds will come together to build strong connections and affirm the importance of having welcoming and inclusive places in Austin.

For additional event information please contact: Beth Tobak, Community Autism Resource Specialist at beth@hormelhistorichome.org or 507-433-4243.