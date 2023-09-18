SENIOR DEFERRAL Published 8:58 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

ON ASSESSMENTS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,

2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such assessments are listed below.

Deferred Senior Deferral Assessment

Lot 15, Block 2, Dobbins Crest 2nd Addition

Lot 26, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition

Lot 7, Block 4, Weseman & Miller Addition

The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.

The total cost of the citations are $21,677.63.

/s/ Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 16, 2023

