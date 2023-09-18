SENIOR DEFERRAL
Published 8:58 am Monday, September 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF HEARING
ON ASSESSMENTS
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Common Council will meet at 5:30 P.M. on October 2,
2023, in the Council Chambers in the lower level of the Municipal Building, 500 – 4th Avenue N.E., to pass upon the proposed assessment for administrative citations in the City of Austin, pursuant to Austin City Code. The areas proposed to be assessed for such assessments are listed below.
Deferred Senior Deferral Assessment
Lot 15, Block 2, Dobbins Crest 2nd Addition
Lot 26, Block 8, Kenwood Park Place Addition
Lot 7, Block 4, Weseman & Miller Addition
The proposed assessment is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office. Written oral objections will be considered at the hearing.
The total cost of the citations are $21,677.63.
/s/ Ann M. Kasel
City Clerk
Austin Daily Herald:
Sept. 16, 2023
