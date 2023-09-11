PUBLIC HEARING Published 3:07 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE



PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment (BOA) will assemble on Wednesday, 9/27/2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mower County Public Works Office, Austin, MN, to begin site visit(s), upon return to Austin, the BOA will convene in the Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912), to consider the following Variance application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance. The BOA’s anticipated time to return to the Government Center is: 2:00 p.m.

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment will take public comment on the aforementioned Variance application(s) via teleconference and in person from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Board

of Adjustment Sep 27, 2023 02:00 PM Central Time

Via Zoom:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/9700783761?pwd=NUw0Sk5zcWhqaXJqUThxa3FxOWIzdz09

With Meeting ID: 970 078 3761 & Passcode: Mower

Dial in: 312 626 6799 &

Passcode: 783991

Variance #565 Mark Severtson of AGI Properties requiests an ATF Variance for: 1) a NEW deck 28.8 ft from ROW, variance of 11.2 ft; 2) 1970 pole shed 15.3 ft from property line – variance of 4.7 ft.located in Section 5, Windom Township. Property Owner(s) are: AGI Properties of Oronoco LLC

Variance #569 Scott Koening requests a Variance from the side property line for a shed addition to be no less than exisitng shed which at its closest point is 4 feet from the property line, a Variance of 16 ft.; rearyard setback of 20 feet is met, located in Section 27, Red Rock Township. Property Owner is: Scott Koening

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8 th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: 9/6/2023

BY ORDER OF THE MOWER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Angela M. Lipelt, Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Sept. 9, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING