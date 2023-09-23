Packers take a hit in home loss to Byron Published 9:55 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

1 of 6

The Austin football team had to reshuffle its roster for much of the night as it took a big injury in a 61-7 loss to No. 4 ranked Byron (4-0 overall) on a rainy night in Art Hass Stadium Friday.

Austin senior quarterback Dakota Retterath was knocked out of the game in the second quarter and he was replaced by sophomore Jamal Faux and later freshman Jamison Bastyr.

“When Kota goes down, you’ve got to see what you got in a sophomore and a freshman. We’ll watch the film,” Austin head coach Ed Schmitt said. “Jamal kind of tweaked his finger and then we put Jamison and I thought he did pretty well.”

Email newsletter signup

Austin (1-3 overall) trailed 33-0 in the second quarter when junior running back Garlo Gee broke off a 40-yard run to set up his own seven-yard score. Gee, a junior, finished with 91 yards on 12 carries.

Gee’s touchdown was just the third score allowed by the Bears this season.

“Garlo is a beast. An arm tackle is not going to bring him down,” Schmitt said. “We just need to open holes for him, because he’s going to wear a defense down.”

Austin has now played through the toughest part of its regular season schedule and the Packers will look to get things going in Faribault next week before hosting St. Agnes on Homecoming Oct. 6. The Packers will likely be playing some young players in those games.

“Depending on what’s wrong with Kota, we’ve got to rally around these young guys and it’s not just at quarterback,” Schmitt said. “We’ve got some freshmen playing on defense and some sophomores playing offense.”

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 7 0 0 – 7

Byron 26 21 14 0 – 61

First quarter

(B) Kale Robinson 6 run (Tyler Connelly kick) (3 plays, 60 yards) 9:38

(B) Adam Glynn 31 run (kick failed) (1 play, 31 yards) 8:55

(B) Robinson 33 run (kick blocked) (4 plays, 57 yards) 5:56

(B) Glynn 1 run (Connelly kick) (5 plays, 27 yards) 1:11

Second quarter

(B) Gabe Coshenet 23 pass from Robinson (Connelly kick) (6 plays, 62 yards) 8:50

(A) Garlo Gee 7 run (Ransom kick) (7 plays, 75 yards) 3:40

(B) Carson Heimer 43 pass from Robinson (Connelly kick) (1 play, 43 yards) 3:20

(B) Tyler Connelly 15 pass from Robinson (Connelly kick) (4 plays, 48 yards) :06

Third quarter

(B) Glynn 4 run (Connelly kick) (3 plays, 19 yards) 8:38

(B) Robinson 1 run (Connelly kick (6 plays, 55 yards) :49

Fourth quarter

No scoring

AUSTIN STATS

Rushing: Garlo Gee, 12-for-91, TD; Dakota Retterath, 6-for-16; Jamison Bastyr, 7-for-22; Noah Dunlap, 2-for-13; Jamal Faux, 1-for-(-4)

Passing: Dakota Retterath, 3-for-10, 30; Jamsion Bastyr, 2-for-15, 2 INT; Jamal Faux, 1-for-1, 8

Receiving: Peyton Ransom, 2-for-15; Jackson Clausman, 1-for-11; Garlo, 1-for-8; Isaiah Conway, 1-for-5; Jamal Faux, 1-for-4