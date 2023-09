Packers break their scoring slump with a win in Red Wing Published 9:38 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Austin boys soccer team won its first game in the month of September when it topped Red Wing (2-9 overall) 4-1 on the road Thursday.

Leo Hernandez scored a pair of goals for the Packers (2-5-1 overall).

Freshman Taw Reh scored the first goal for the Packers and sophomore J’dan Stevens netted his first career goal in the first half to make it 2-0.