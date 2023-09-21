Nearly all of Mower under exceptional drought conditions Published 1:17 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The drought continues to sink its teeth deeper into the area according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to this week’s data, nearly all of Mower County is now in exceptional drought conditions and anchors a long swath of extreme drought conditions that reaches up through the Twin Cities and into north central Minnesota.

Only a small part of the state, located in the Arrowhead region, is abnormally dry. After that the rest of the state is listed as being in moderate drought or worse.

As of Thursday, Austin has received just under 20 inches of precipitation for the year, which is under the normal average of 29.46 inches.

This weekend could bring some much needed rain starting Friday night with a 50% chance of storms. Significant chances for rain persist through the weekend, ranging from a 60-80% chance of showers.

Highs will range from the mid-70s to the high 60s over the two days.