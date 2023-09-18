MINUTES 8.28.23 Published 8:54 am Monday, September 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a study session on 8/28/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 12:00 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

Flourish Consulting conducted a Clifton Strengths workshop.

Dr. Page and Chair Green led board through goal setting and updating of 3 year governance plan.

Young/Kroc to enter closed session at 4:04 pm to discuss negotiation strategy,7-0

Dube left mtg at 4:30 pm.

Leathers/Kroc to enter open session at 4:37 pm, 6-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 4:37 pm, 6-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

