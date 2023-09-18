MINUTES 8.28.23
PUBLIC NOTICE
School Board Proceedings
ISD 492
Austin, MN
The Austin School Board held a study session on 8/28/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 12:00 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.
Flourish Consulting conducted a Clifton Strengths workshop.
Dr. Page and Chair Green led board through goal setting and updating of 3 year governance plan.
Young/Kroc to enter closed session at 4:04 pm to discuss negotiation strategy,7-0
Dube left mtg at 4:30 pm.
Leathers/Kroc to enter open session at 4:37 pm, 6-0
Young/Kroc to adjourn at 4:37 pm, 6-0
By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk
