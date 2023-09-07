Man with history of domestic abuse arrested and charged in another case Published 1:26 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

An Austin man with a history of domestic abuse convictions, has been charged once again for allegedly assaulting a woman early this month.

Jacob Michael Storlie, 34, has been charged with two felony counts of domestic assault, a felony count of threats of violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment-intentional restraint.

Storlie made a first appearance in Mower County Court Wednesday morning.

According to the court complaint, Storlie is being accused of assaulting and restraining the victim multiple times over the course of nearly four and half hours from 10 p.m. on Sept. 2 to around 2:20 a.m. on Sept. 3 after she was able to escape from the house and call police.

During that time, Storlie allegedly struck the victim as well as choking her to near passing out an estimated 30 times. When police arrived they observed bruising spanning the length of the victim’s arms and irritation around her neck.

The assault was born of an argument earlier on Sept. 1 over a cellphone Storlie believed the victim had taken. At the time, the woman kicked Storlie out of the house, letting him back in at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 2.

The two went the rest of the day without talking until the argument started again at around 8 p.m. when Storlie allegedly first hit the victim and pinned her to the floor with his knees.

The court complaint states that the choking came from Storlie placing both forearms against her neck.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the woman and told her she wasn’t leaving the house.

Police attempted to take Storlie into custody on Sept. 2, but Storlie had left the area. Police later returned to the residence on Sept. 4 after the victim notified officers that he was asleep upstairs.

Officers located Storlie hiding in an attic space and took him into custody.

The complaint lists Storlie’s past incidents of domestic abuse related convictions involving the same victim dating back to October of 2020 and includes four in total between then and May 6 of last year. They include threats of violence, domestic assault and violating a no contact order.

He is currently being held on $75,000 bail with no conditions and $30,000 without conditions at the Mower County Jail. His next court appearance is an initial appearance scheduled for Sept. 18.