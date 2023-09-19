Laurence Nerison, 84

Laurence “Larry” Edward Nerison, 84, of Adams, Minnesota, died Monday, September 18, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospitals, St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

Larry was born on January 7, 1939, to Esther (Stolee) and Lauritz Nerison in Red Wing, Minnesota. He attended public school in Jackson, Minnesota. Larry continued a family tradition by attending St. Olaf College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in music in 1961. Following his first year of teaching music at Balaton, Minnesota, he served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, 5th Army Battalion and Band School. In 1964, Larry began his position as the Adams High School band teacher. He married Ethel (Bergene) Barrows on December 25, 1966, and his family grew to include Janet, Cindy, Gene, and Dale. Later, Ethel and Larry added Loren to the family. They were members at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, Minnesota.

Larry joined the Forte Milers Barbershop Chorus in 1965, serving as director of the group for several years. He also performed countless shows as a member of a barbershop quartet. Larry took great pride in being a member of the Adams American Legion post #146. He extended his patriotism to the classroom, teaching generations of students every word to The Star-Spangled Banner.

Aside from his love of teaching and performing music, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and visits from his family and friends. Larry cherished the time spent at the lake home he and Ethel had near Mankato, especially when his grandchildren were there. He was a proud Norwegian and loved telling stories about their trip to Norway, family history and any number of his many adventures. His family genealogy was published in his book, Branches and Roots.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; daughter, Janet Barrows Stotts; son-in-law, Gene Stotts; son, Dale Barrows; and his parents, Lauritz and Esther Nerison.

He is survived by his daughter Cindy Barrows Chapek (Russ) of Lake Crystal, MN; sons, Gene Barrows of Northfield, MN and Loren Nerison (Suzi) of Austin, MN; brothers-in-law, Harlan Bergene of Austin, MN and Meritt Bergene (Maurette) of Owatonna; sister-in-law, Connie Johnson of Rochester, MN; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; cousins and many extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 22nd at Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams with Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Little Cedar Cemetery with military honors provided by Adams American Legion post #146. Visitation will be held at the Adams Funeral Home on Thursday, September 21st from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and at the church for one hour before the service on Friday.