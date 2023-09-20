Late goal by West proves costly for Packers Published 9:21 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The Packers did a lot of things right, but the last 15 minutes of the game saw things slip away as they lost to Mankato West (5-4 overall) 1-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.

Both teams battled back and forth throughout the night, but Mankato West finally took the lead when Leo Demars scored on a breakaway with 12:39 left in the game. Austin had a great chance to tie things up when Nicholas Asmus floated a 15-yarder that was denied by West keeper Eric Smook, who made a leaping save to preserve the Scarlet lead with 3:43 remaining.

Austin head coach Jens Levisen was pleased with his team’s attack as the Packers fired 10 shots on goal.

“We had some things we wanted to work on as far as being spread out and moving the ball around,” Levisen said. “We didn’t win, but we accomplished those other things that we wanted to do.”

Austin sophomore Kyler Flanders finished with nine saves as he played aggressively and kept the Packers (1-5-1 overall) in the game.

“Kyler has really grown a lot over the course of the season,” Levisen said. “I think he’s gaining confidence about clearing the ball out and taking charge back there.”