A Funeral Mass will be offered for Isabella Morse at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22 at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in LeRoy with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in the Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in LeRoy, MN.

Isabella Helen (Klapperich) Morse was born on June 22, 1931, in Adams, MN, to Stephen M. and Christina (Mueller) Klapperich. She attended 1-8 grades at Sacred Heart School in Adams, MN. She graduated from Adams Public School in 1949. On February 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Wesley Morse at Sacred Heart Church in Adams, MN. They lived in Austin, MN for over 5 years. In the fall of 1959, they moved to a farm south of LeRoy in Howard County, IA.

After graduation, Isabella worked for 5 years at Schissel Brothers Elevator in Adams, MN as a bookkeeper and the Adams Theater. After she married, she worked for 2 years at Myer Wolfe and Sons in Austin, MN as a bookkeeper. She worked for over 20 years for the Mower County ASCS office in Austin. Later she worked for 9 years at Ampride in LeRoy as a clerk.

Email newsletter signup

She was a hard worker on the farm helping milk over 100 head of cows at one time, always had a very large garden and enjoyed working in the yard. She could always be seen in her later years doing yard work. She was also known for her cookies that she made with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, granddaughter, great granddaughter, 3 brothers and one sister and her husband, Wesley, in 1993.

She is survived by one son, Raymond of Balch Springs, TX; three daughters, Penny (Loren) Rickerl, Mary Morse, both of Riceville, IA; and Kari (Kevin) Anderson of Stewartville, MN; 5 granddaughters; 5 grandsons; 4 great grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21 at the Hindt Funeral Home, LeRoy, MN with rosary and prayer service at 4:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com