In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:27 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Duplicate Bridge is played weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Mower County Senior Center. Start time on both days is 11:30 a.m. This week’s players come from Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, Rose Creek, Albert Lea, and Austin.

Tuesday, we had nine teams. Winners were:

• First place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Email newsletter signup

• Second place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Third place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

• Fourth place, Barb Grinstead and Harriet Oldenburg

Wednesday, six and a half tables (13 teams) played.

Winners were:

• First place, Bonnie Fritz and Dave Ring

• Second place (tie), Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz and Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

• Fourth place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

•Sixth place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

As summer begins its slow decline, we are hearing from a few snowbirds, who are advising us of their plans to leave for warmer climes to which the rest of the group wish them well as we continue on with the games.

We are happy to add new faces occasionally and continue to invite any and all bridge players to this competitive game of cards i.e., just what the doctors ordered for aging seniors.