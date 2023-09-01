In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 5:23 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Play starts at 11:30 a.m. each day, and players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Mason City, Iowa

Five tables played both Tuesday and Wednesday and the winners were:

Tuesday

Email newsletter signup

• First place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring

• Fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Wednesday

• First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen

• Second place, Theresa Baldus and Barb Rofshus

• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Fourth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fifth place, Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Seiver

Tip for the day by Jerry Helms is the following: When a player owns a six or more card suit he needs to identify it ASAP.

More News

Welcoming Week to take place Sept. 8-17

Hollandale to celebrate 100 years with three days of fun

Third annual Cedar Arts Fest Saturday at Leeman Center in Osage

Sept. 10 will be Autism Friendly Austin’s Spectrum Celebration

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections