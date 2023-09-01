In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:23 pm Friday, September 1, 2023
Duplicate Bridge is played twice weekly at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Play starts at 11:30 a.m. each day, and players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, and Mason City, Iowa
Five tables played both Tuesday and Wednesday and the winners were:
Tuesday
Email newsletter signup
• First place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt
• Second place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
• Third place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
• Fourth place, Larry Crowe and Dave Ring
• Fifth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Wednesday
• First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen
• Second place, Theresa Baldus and Barb Rofshus
• Third place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
• Fourth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
• Fifth place, Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Seiver
Tip for the day by Jerry Helms is the following: When a player owns a six or more card suit he needs to identify it ASAP.