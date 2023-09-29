In Your Community: Brownsdale Study Club Published 5:28 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

The Brownsdale Study Club met at the Brownsdale Community Building on Sept. 20. President Shelly Vogel opened the meeting with the reading of the Collect. Five members answered the roll call, “Do you have plans for a fall trip?” The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved.

Under old business, plans for the fall outing were finalized to see “Steel Magnolias” at the Marion Ross Theatre in Albert Lea on Oct. 8.There was no new business or announcements.

Therese Manggaard made a motion to adjourn, seconded by Rena Perrigo.

Mary Kidwiler Moritz’s blast from the past highlighted the Sept. 20, 1989 meeting which was held at Florence Freed’s home. Election of officers took place with Ruth Heydt serving as president, Florence Freed will be vice president, and Irene Barnum will be secretary and treasurer. Hazel Schlicting presented the main topic, “Migrating Birds: Fantastic Voyagers.” It was followed by the outside reading prepared by Rush Heydt discussing, “Blacksmithing: A Lost Art.”

Fern Paschke presented the main topic, “Can Babies Dream?” We are born dreamers. We may even dream in the womb, or certainly spent much of our early life in dreams. About 60% of the sleep of newborn babies is passed in REM (rapid eye movement) state where dreaming occurs three times the amount spent by most adults. Since most babies sleep for more than fourteen hours a day, this adds up to a great deal of dream time. Anxiety is probably the most common emotional state expressed in our dreams. Loss and bereavement also induce dreams. While we sleep, some part of the mind continues on the problems that beset us during the day, so that when we awake, the solution may be already in place.

Rena served a delicious apple/rhubarb crisp.

Submitted by Therese Manggaard, secretary