HEARING 9.12.23

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A VARIANCE FROM THE AUSTIN CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Austin has been presented an application from Nicholas Crouch, for a variance from Austin City Zoning Code Section 11.01, Subd. 1, allowing a maximum coverage of 1800 square feet for accessory structures on lots over an acre in an R-1 single family residential district. The petitioner is proposing to add an additional 2400 sq. ft. detached storage structure at 807 38th Ave NE.

Said petition will be heard at a regular meeting of the Austin City Planning Commission on Tuesday, September 12th, at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers of the Austin Municipal Building located at 500 4th Avenue NE at which time you may appear, if you desire, either in person, or by agent or attorney, in opposition to or in support of the petition.

