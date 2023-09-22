Greenman takes two races as Packers fall to Wingers Published 9:34 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Red Wing 118.5-67.5 in Bud Higgins Thursday.

Gracie Greenman won the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Email newsletter signup

200-medley relay: Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Abbie Boysen (second, 2:07.87); Gracie Greenman, Addison Tobak, Clara McIntrye, Leah Pischke (third, 2:09.23); Emma Czarnota, Breton Batalden, Madison Tauger, Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 2:18.68)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (second, 2:11.20); Anna Kossman (fourth, 2:18.82); LeahPischke (sixth, 2:25.81)

200-individual medley: Gracie Greenman (first, 2:26.52); Addison Tobak (fourth, 2:43.84); Madison Tauger (sixth, 2:49.33)

50-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 26.80); Anita Rao (fifth, 29.33): Clara McIntrye (sixth, 31.11)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (first, 229.60); Reese Norton (second, 198.35); Claire Pepper (fifth, 137.30)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (third, 1:13.50); Madison Tauger (fourth, 1:15.40); Clara McIntyre (sixth, 1:19.01)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (second, 58.49); Alivia Hemry (third, 59.63); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:01.61)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (first, 5:42.92); Leah Pischke (fifth, 6:39.66); Halle Burke (sixth, 6:45.10)

200-freestyle relay: Alivia Hemry, Anna Kossman, Abbie Boysen, Gracie Greenman (second, 1:48.50); Addison Tobak, Anita Rao, Sydney Tobak, Leah Pischke (fourth, 1:56.92); McKenna Donovan, Eva Taylor, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten, Madellane Hicks (sixth, 2:06.60)

100-backstroke: Jaycie Pollack (fourth, 1:18.03); McKenna Donvan (fifth, 1:256.88); Victoria Batalden (sixth, 1:27.90)

100-breaststroke: Eva Taylor (1:24.89); Addison Tobak (fifth, 1:25.12); Anita Rao (sixth, 1:25.19)

400-freestyle relay: Madison Tauger, Clara McIntyre, Sydney Tobak, Anita Rao (third, 4:27.60); Jaycie Pollack, Halle Burke, Victoria Batalden, Eva Taylor (fifth, 4:50.78)