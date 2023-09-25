Funeral notice: Elliot P. Christensen, 74

Feb. 3, 1949 – Sept. 23, 2023

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Elliot P. Christensen, 74, Alexandria, formerly Austin, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 23, in St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. Visitation will continue from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, at Church of St. Mary in Alexandria. Private family interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.