Friday afternoon collision on 218 injures four Published 8:42 am Friday, September 22, 2023

A crash between two vehicles on Highway 218 late Thursday afternoon sent four people to the hospital in Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:21 p.m. north of Austin at 218 and 270th Street.

The report states that a 2006 Honda Civic carrying four people was traveling southbound and a 2009 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound when they collided.

The driver of the Impala, 47-year-old Eric John Heusinkveld, of New Richland, was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people in the Civic, driven by 20-year-old Yesler Ariel Garcia Amador, were also transported to St. Marys as well with non-life threatening injuries, including Amador, Johana Eusebia Angle Mairena, 23, and Areysi Antonio Jarquin Castro, 27.

The fourth person in the Civic, 20-year-old Raymon Castillo, was not injured in the crash.

All four in the Civic were from Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Air Helicopter responded to the scene.