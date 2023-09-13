EST/PETERSON, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
County of Mower
Third Judicial District
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.:
50-PR-23-1636
Estate of: Daylen Craig Peterson, a/k/a Daylen C. Peterson, a/k/a Daylen Peterson, Decedent
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kara Kytle, whose address is 252 1st Ave., Santa Cruz, CA 95062 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal
representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 28 days for the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 29, 2023
Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: Emily G. Toland
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 0401387
Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: etoland@adamsrizzisween.com
Sep. 6 and 13, 2023
