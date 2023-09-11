DITCH MEETING J-30 Published 3:09 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

TURTLE CREEK

WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD OF MANAGERS

ACTING AS DRAINAGE

AUTHORITY

FOR THE

REDETERMINATION

OF BENEFITS OF

FREEBORN CD J-30

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING

Please Take Notice: The Turtle Creek Watershed District Board of Managers, Drainage Authority for Freeborn County Ditch J-30 (“CD J-30”), will hold a final hearing on the Viewers’ Report of Benefits and Damages for the redetermination of benefits of CD J-30. The Viewers’ Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority. The hearing will be held on September 19, 2023, at 5:15 p.m., at the Hollandale Government Center, 102 Park Avenue W, Hollandale, Minnesota. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The Viewers’ Report, along with amendments, if any, are available for inspection by contacting Pat Martinson Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer, by email or phone (pat.martinson@co.freeborn.mn.us or 507-377-5121). Written comments may be directed to Pat Martinson by email or by U.S. Mail to Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer, Pat Martinson, 411 S Broadway Ave, PO Box 1147, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

At the final hearing, the Drainage Authority will accept public comment regarding the Viewers’ Reports. Any party having an interest in the proceedings may appear and provide comment per the instructions above. Written comments will be accepted through close of business on September 18, 2023, by email or by U.S. Mail to Pat Martinson (pat.martinson@co.freeborn.mn.us or Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer, Pat Martinson, 411 S Broadway Ave, PO Box 1147, Albert Lea, MN 56007).

The following properties are affected by the redetermination of benefits and damages for CD J-30:

Newry Township, T109N-R19W, Sections 32 and 33, Freeborn County.

The following owners of property are affected by the redetermination of benefits for CD J-30:

JASON CARLSON & JESSICA CARLSON; ADRY EASTMAN & SHARON LEE EASTMAN; JAMES FINSETH; KEN KNUTSON; MICHELLE ANN O’CONNOR; CHRISTOPHER RASMUSSEN & BRENDA RASMUSSEN; JOHN W ANGELL TRUST & ANITA I ANGELL TRUST; RONDA L KANNE REVOCABLE TRUST; ALBERT J REYNEN TRUST; KEVIN D VIKTORA TRUST & MARCY VIKTORA TRUST; CDN LLC; CDV LLC; VANERKEL FARM PROPERTIES LLLP.

The following governmental entities are affected by the redetermination of benefits for CD J-30:

TURTLE CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT; FREEBORN COUNTY; NEWRY TOWNSHIP; AND MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

