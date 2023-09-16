Convictions: Sept. 4-11 Published 8:11 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

— Rodolfo Barriga Valdez, 18, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor check forgery. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 179 days in jail.

— Terrion Diamonta Hobson, 22, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. He was also sentenced to one year supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Sergio Silva Sandoval, 45, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor traffic DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Email newsletter signup

— Antonio Juan Rodriguez, 20, Lansing, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $400 for felony firearms-receive/posses with altered serial number. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs sale-marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration. He must follow several conditions. Sentences to run concurrently.

— Lorenzo Varrios-Vasquez, 44, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Wilmar Eduardo Vargas, 21, Houston, Texas, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 or more and aggravating factor.