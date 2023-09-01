Convictions: Aug. 21-28 Published 4:56 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

— Alexia Raquel Juarez, 33, Rochester, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. She must follow several conditions.

— Brady John Larson, 38, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Kleyton Ricky Palumbo, 19, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

Email newsletter signup

— Drew Lamain Schroht-Fuller, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for felony third degree drug sales-narcotic.

— Christopher David Simmons, 41, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony theft. He must follow several conditions and pay $57,000 in restitution.

— Tonya Jean Turvey, 42, Austin, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony escape from custody. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. She was also sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 112 days in jail. She was given credit for 68 days served.

— Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 33, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent. She must follow several conditions and play $1,566.99 in restitution.

— Fortino Zarate, 33, Albert Lea, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for felony assault-third degree-substantial bodily harm. He must also pay $2,378.81 in restitution.

— Cody Orvin Rowe, 21, Rochester, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony unemployment benefits-false representation-concealment of fact. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,068 in restitution.

— Dwight David Blanchard, 44, Hayfield, was sentenced to five years supervised probation, fined $50 and sentenced to 30 days in jail for felony DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 54 months in prison.

— Jason Bloomquist, 50, Owatonna, was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony domestic assault by strangulation. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

— Kirk Andrew Felten, 36, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Bridget Ann Fodness, 45, Lansing, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor third degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours and aggravating factor. She must follow several conditions and pay $193.63 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.