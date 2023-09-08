Century tops Packer swim team
Published 10:57 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023
The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Century 97-81 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Gracie Greenman, Alivia Hemry, Abbi Boysen, Addison Tobak (second, 2:05.90); Jaycie Pollack, Anita Rao, Sydney Tobak, Leah Pischke (fifth, 2:17.01); Emma Czarnota, Eva Taylor, Madison Tauger, Clara McIntyre (sixth, 2:18.43)
Email newsletter signup
200-freestyle: Anna Kossman (fourth, 2:21.03); Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (fifth, 2:28.75); Sherilyn Spear (sixth, 2:34.82)
200-individual medley: Sydney Tobak (fourth, 2:46.26); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 2:49.75)
50-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (third, 27.06); Gracie Greenman (fourth, 27.44); Madison Tauger (sixth, 29.64)
Diving: Reese Norton (first, 207.80); Claire Pepper (third, 138.90); Alondra Torres Munoz (fourth, 125.25)
100-butterfly: Abbie Boysen (fourth, 1:15.26); Addison Tobak (fith, 1:18.24): Madison Tauger (sixth, 1:18.37)
100-freestyle: Alivia Hemry (second, 59.73); Anita Rao (fifth, 1:07.03); Sherilyn Spear (sixth, 1:08.98)
500-freestyle: Syndey Tobak (fourth, 6:24.36); Leah Pischke (fifth, 6:36.060; Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (sixth, 6:48.08)
200-freestyle relay: Abbie Boysen, Anna Kossman, Addison Tobak, Alivia Hemry (second, 1:48.60); Jaycie Pollack, Madison Tauger, Anita Rao, Sydney Tobak (third, 1:58.59); Sherilyn Spear, Claire Pepper, Clara McIntyre, Gracelyn Johnson-Merten (fourth, 2:01.74)
100-backstroke: Gracie Greenman (second, 1:04.57); Jaycie Pollack (sixth, 1:24.49)
100-breaststroke: Alivia Hemry (fourth, 23.20)
400-freestyle relay: Leah Pischke, Sherilyn Spear, Gracie Greenman, Anna Kossman (third, 4:15.45)