Carol Lea Humphries (Lenoch), 77, of Downers Grove Illinois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband and children on August 16th.

Carol was born on April 10th,1946 to Warren and Norma Lenoch. She grew up in Austin, Minnesota alongside her younger brother Larry. In high school she was part of the synchronized swim team for four years where her competitive spirit shined. After graduating from Austin High School in 1964, Carol married and had two children, Holly in 1965 followed by Jeff in 1968.

After the kids grew a little older, Carol was looking for something more to fulfill her life. She enrolled at North Hennepin Community College and graduated with a degree in Medical Laboratory Science. She worked at Park Nicollet as well as other medical labs over the years and was fond of her work. Carol continued to take an interest in the sciences throughout her lifetime even after retirement.

In 1980, Carol met Robert Humphries. Carol and Bob were married on March 10th, 1982. After living in the Minneapolis area for a several years, the two decided to move to Downers Grove, IL where they remained up until her death. Though Carol was not fond of the cold winters in Minnesota, she very much missed being close to her family.

Carol had a love for the game of golf. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the woman in her golf league and had a strong passion for the game. She also loved bowling, cruises, shopping, feeding the critters in her backyard and the thrill of the casino. Carol always maintained a happy and easy-going disposition and seldom complained, despite all the health issues she endured later in life. A woman who lived her life in the moment rather than looking back.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Norma Lenoch. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Humphries, Holly Schwalbe-Floum & Joel Floum, Jeff & Ellen Schwalbe, Larry Lenoch and her favorite niece, Kate Lenoch. In addition, Carol had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A private ceremony will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Stroke Association in her memory.