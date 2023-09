Cardinals sweep Athletics in Lyle Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team slid past Lyle-Pacelli in three games by a scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-17 in Lyle Tuesday.

The Cardinals (7-2 overall) were led by Benita Nolt, who had 16 kills.

LO stats: Jenna Olson, 29 set assists, 5 digs; Benita Nolt, 16 kills, 13 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Brooke Jasper, 6 kills, 7 digs; Kaci McKenzie, 4 kills, 5 digs; Keira Lewison, 3 kills, 9 digs; Maria Almaraz-Nolt, 7 digs; Maddi Huntley, 5 digs