APS Column: Reaffirming our commitment to the school’s strategic plan Published 5:46 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

By Dr. Joey Page

APS Superintendent

With our students back in our buildings, Austin Public Schools is buzzing with excitement for the school year ahead. Classes have begun and activities are in full swing, from the theater, pep band, clubs, and student council to cross country, tennis, swimming, soccer, volleyball, and football. At APS, we know our students learn, grow, and get involved in many ways.

Email newsletter signup

The start of a new school year is always a special time filled with promise and potential. It represents a fresh start and an opportunity to recommit ourselves to our mission to Inspire, Empower, and Accelerate as we prepare our learners to make a difference in the world.

To help support our mission, we’ve developed a strategic plan with a focus on four priorities:

• Support and resources to ensure a safe and welcoming learning environment.

• Packer Profile for all learners.

• District wide multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) for all learners.

•Excellence in resource management.

Over the past two years, we’ve been working diligently to meet these lofty goals to help our students be successful, and this year the school board has approved goals to reaffirm our district’s commitment to our strategic plan:

Implement our strategic plan. The superintendent will continue to facilitate the development of the district’s short-term and long-term goals and align available resources within the district’s budget.

Keep the public informed of the school board’s roles and responsibilities. The superintendent and school board will inform the community with appropriate, regular communication on various school district topics.

As we move forward into the school year, you’ll be hearing a lot about how we’re working to make our classrooms safe and welcoming environments for learning, how we’re implementing the Packer Profile with the class of 2027 (this year’s ninth graders), how we’re planning and implementing the MTSS process across the district, and how we’re utilizing our resources most effectively and efficiently to support student learning.

One of the best things about Austin is the community’s support for our students and schools. Our strategic plan is designed to help develop Austin Public Schools into a leader in education and give all our students the chance to be successful.

Thank you for your interest in and support of our schools. Here’s to a fantastic year of achievement. Welcome back, Packers!