APS Column: Homecoming week at Austin Public Schools Published 5:15 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Homecoming week is a very exciting and busy time at Austin Public Schools capped off this year when the Austin High School football team takes on the St. Agnes Aggies. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Annihilate the Aggies!”

We started the week off on the Friday leading into Homecoming week with a pep fest to announce the Homecoming court candidates. This is followed on Sunday by kickball at Wescott. Different grade levels will compete to earn Battle of Connects points and any canned food brought to the event will be worth three times the points that day.

Monday is Jersey/Comfy day and, while there might not be any specific Homecoming activities, we’re still excited to see everyone taking part. Tuesday again has no activities, but it is SPAM day. If you need any SPAM apparel, the SPAM shop downtown is offering 15% with student ID.

Wednesday is coronation and, consequently, Dress Fancy Day. This year’s Homecoming king and queen will be crowned during an afternoon assembly in Knowlton.

Thursday morning is class color day (freshmen wear orange, sophomores green, juniors blue, and seniors black), and we have the Distinguished Alumni Assembly at 9:30 a.m. before Battle of Connects in the afternoon. Battle of Connects is a fun, competitive, school-wide activity that takes up half of the school day with multiple games, trivia, competitions, and more. All grades compete to get the greatest number of points for their class in hopes of winning the Battle of Connects. Following the home soccer game Thursday night, there will be a bonfire for all Austin High School students to attend (weather permitting).

Friday is Scarlet and White day. There is a pep fest towards the end of the day where Austin Packer Dance Team performs a choreographed guy/girl dance with guys from the fall sports, fall sports captains get to talk about their season, and the cross-country team brings in the game ball after running it to Austin from St. Agnes High School. Directly after the pep fest is the Homecoming parade. Each class has their own float that they decorate and fill with tons of students from that class. There are also many other floats in the parade along with marching bands and students from Austin’s elementary schools. The parade also features the honored distinguished alumni.

Then, at 7 p.m., the Austin Packer football team takes on the St. Agnes Aggies. During the football game, you will see a lot of school involvement; AHS pep band will play pregame, the Austinaires will sing the National Anthem, the Homecoming court gets introduced at half-time, and the Cheer Team will perform a routine.

Finally, the Homecoming dance is Saturday at Wescott from 8-10 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, games, and lots of dancing!

Throughout the entirety of the week, starting with kickball on Sunday, there will be a food drive, with all food and donations given to the Packer Pantry to directly support our AHS students and families.

During the week there will be multiple home sporting events including girls soccer and volleyball on Monday, girls soccer on Tuesday, boys soccer and volleyball on Thursday, and, of course, football on Friday. Good luck to all the sports teams on their games and let’s hope all AHS students have a fun and safe homecoming week.

Remember, it’s a great day to be a Packer!!