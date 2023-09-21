Allan Eugene Swenson, 91

Allan Swenson, age 91, of Brownsdale, Minnesota passed away peacefully at Fieldcrest Nursing Home in Hayfield. Al was born on November 8, 1931 to Carl and Rose (Wencl) Swenson of Blooming Prairie.

Al was a mainstay in the local agriculture industry for over 50 years. Al began his career in the grain and feed business at the Blooming Prairie Elevator in 1964. He then managed the Brownsdale Co-op for 17 years. One of his major accomplishments during his time there was the construction of the large cement grain tower that is still one of the most identifiable characteristics in Brownsdale. Then, in 1985, Al decided to go into business on his own and started Swenson Agri-Service. Al provided livestock feed, seed and several other products to many of the regional farmers. Al’s sense of humor, knowledge and impeccable customer service was always appreciated by his customers and what separated him from his; often times, larger competition. Not even a quadruple bypass surgery nor leg amputation could slow Al down or force him into retirement. Al flung those feed and seed bags well into his 80’s before finally calling it a career.

When not working, Al loved gardening and taking care of his nearly ½ acre estate… He loved gardening, mowing and puttsing around doing miscellaneous chores. He was always well known for the way he could cobble things together to get them to last a few more years; never throwing anything away. Al also loved watching all of the Minnesota sports teams whenever possible. And would never turn down holding a fishing pole in his hands.

Al was a terrific provider and husband to Nancy Swenson for what would have been 55 years this September 28th. Al and Nancy met at the PlaMor Ballroom where they loved to dance; especially to the Double Hop polka. There was a legendary story about them at a dance hall in Germany where they started their spectacular Double Hop polka… they noticed shortly after starting that everyone cleared the dance floor, stood back, and just watched them bop across the dancefloor together. Yes, they were that good together.

Al was the best father anyone could ask for to two sons, Ron (Angie) Swenson, of White Bear Lake and Rick (Heidi) Swenson of Austin. Whatever was needed, Al was there for his sons. Whether playing ball in the backyard, fixing a bike, wrestling around or rocking them to sleep at night. Gaining him HERO status in their eyes. No better example of being a father could be given to, Ron or Rick.

Al took all those skills and traits and somehow multiplied them by a factor of 5 to his three grandchildren, Jett, Ali and Elliott. The care and love that he provided to them will fill their hearts and memories forever.

A celebration of life will be held at the Pizza Cellar/Cue Company in Blooming Prairie on Saturday, September 30th from 11:00 until 2:00. Lunch and treats will be provided. All that know Al and family are welcome! The family would love to say hi and share stories of Al’s legacy.