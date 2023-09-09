9.12.23 SUMMARY Published 8:53 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Notice of Mower County Ordinance Adopted (Summarized)

Ordinance #02-23 adopted September 12, 2023 – Zoning Ordinance Amendment The Mower County Board of Commissioners adopted Ordinance #02-23

* To amend Zoning Ordinance “Section 14-108 Establishment of

Official Zoning Map” to include language to adopt by reference the

FEMA Letter of Map Revisions dated February 22, 2017 and

September 15, 2023 incorporating them into the official Zoning Map

* Amendment effective upon publication.

A complete copy of Ordinance #02-23 is available for public view at the Office of County Administration, 201 1st Street NE, Austin MN, or a copy can be emailed upon request by calling Environmental Services @ 507-437-7718 or via email to zoning@co.mower.mn.us