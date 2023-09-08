8.8.23 SUMMARY Published 12:04 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Regular Session of the Mower County Board of Commissioners

Summary of Minutes August 8, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Mower, Minnesota, met in Regular Session August 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Government Center in Austin, Minnesota. All members present, viz: Mike Ankeny, Chair; Jerry Reinartz, Vice-Chair; Polly Glynn; John Mueller; Dan Sparks; and County Administrator Trish Gjersvik.

The following is a chronological summary of the Board meeting. All action items unanimously approved unless otherwise noted:

Agenda

Consent agenda approved: 1) Minutes of 7/25/23 & 8/1/23; 2) CivicPlus Website Renewal Agreement

effective 8/19/23 ($12,861.70); 3) Quit Claim Deed to the State of Minnesota as part of an eminent

domain proceeding; 4) Liquor License: Chateau Speedway 1956 LLC – Seasonal Full Liquor 8/1/23-

10/31/23

County Recorder Sara Madison provided the Board with a department update indicating the year has

gone well with some staffing changes and office configuration changes. The vault remodel for other

county staff is progressing. Volume of recording documents is down due to a reduction in housing sales

and refinancing. New passport process has changed to appointment to better serve the public.

Commissioner warrants:

Committee Reports

The Board recessed at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of the Health & Human Services Board.

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD:

Health & Human Services accounts payable $84,398.38

TANF Home Visiting Grant effective 7/1/23-6/30/27 ($207,012)

PHEP Budget Period 5 (7/1/23-6/30/24) ($40,576)

Public Health Manager Pam Kellogg provided a Board with an opioid settlement update.

Steps are being taken to prioritize where the opioid funding will be used. A survey was distributed to

obtain public input on who best to use the roughly $2 million that will come in over an 18 year timeframe.

A summary of the survey priority results are as follows:

Full survey results are available in Public Health. Also, Ms. Kellogg provided the Board with an update on

the Cannabis legislation established. An Office of Cannabis Management has been established and

more information will be received later this fall.

Health & Human Services Director Crystal Peterson reported that the mental health stabilization worker

has arrived to work remotely from the Mower County Health & Human Services offices. Communications

are being sent to inform staff and law enforcement of this new resource.

Social service actions

Adjourn the Health & Human Services Board

COUNTY BOARD

The Regular Session of the Board was reconvened at 10:10 a.m. for regular business items.

The Board recessed at 10:10 a.m. for a public hearing.

Public Hearing regarding CUP #965 of Todd and Gina Grundmeier for an after-the-fact extended home

occupation for operation of T N G Plumbing out of an accessory building on the property located in

Section 28, Dexter Township.

The County Board reconvened its regular session at 10:18 a.m.

Res. #58-23 CUP #965 Grundmeier

The Board recessed at 10:22 a.m. and reconvened at 10:28 a.m.

Don Smith provided the Board with an update on the gravel bed nursery and plans for tree replacement

in Taopi. Mr. Smith has created a map of Taopi indicating the location of existing trees and plans for

planting the new trees. Most will be placed in public right-of-way, but some will be on private property

were approved.

Don Smith was presented with a certificate of appreciation for his dedicated service to Mower County.

Adjourned

The Mower County Board of Commissioners Attest:

BY: /S/ Mike Ankeny By: /s/ Trish Gjersvik

Chairperson Clerk/Administrator

A complete set of minutes is on file at the office of the Mower County Auditor and Mower County Administrator’s office. In addition, Minutes can be viewed at the Mower County Website at www.co.mower.mn.us.