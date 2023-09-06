6.27.23 HEARING Published 10:42 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Regular Session of the Mower County Board of Commissioners

Summary of Minutes June 27, 2023

The Mower County Board of Commissioners in and for the County of Mower, Minnesota, met in Regular Session June 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Government Center in Austin, Minnesota. All members present, viz: Mike Ankeny, Chair; Jerry Reinartz, Vice-Chair; Polly Glynn; John Mueller; Dan Sparks; and Trish Harren, County Administrator.

The following is a chronological summary of the Board meeting. All action items unanimously approved unless otherwise noted:

Agenda noting Fox Electric bill added

Consent Agenda approved: 1) Minutes of 6/13/23; 2) Commissioner Warrants

3) Late claim for travel reimbursement for employee #5005; 4-7) annual Tobacco

Licenses for NuWay-K&H Cooperative d/b/a LeRoy Classic Stop; Midwest

Investment LLC DBA: Mini Mart #15; DG Retail, LLC d/b/a Dollar General Store

#23892 and Patriot Travel Plaza, LLC; 8-9) Fireworks display permits for

Deer Creek Speedway / Cole Queensland for display 7/01/23 (rain date: 7/22/23) and

display 7/08/23 (rain date: 7/09/23); 10) Vertiv – UPS Renewal Maintenance

Agreement ($3,943) and 11) Fox Electric invoice for order 149112 ($7400 plus

$25.85 interest)

Auditor-Treasurer Scott Felten provided the Board with a department update highlighting

the department remodel for better customer service; changes forthcoming in

processing tax forfeited parcels due to Supreme Court ruling; courtesy letters to first

half delinquent taxpayers; changes in early voting and voting rights for those

previously incarcerated and pending updates to Aumentum for property software.

District Outreach Representative Loren Dauer for Congressman Brad Finstad provided

the Board with a brief report on legislative updates and indicated that Congressman

Finstad is focusing on assisting the Ag communities and our Veterans as well as the

rebuilding rural roads act. It was requested that any Mower County concerns

should be directed to the Congressman’s office.

Dr. Reichard & Monica Kendall Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office

presented to the Board the annual Medical Examiner report for 2022. The report

included information pertaining to 314 reported deaths in the County and included

statistics as to the cause of death, manner of death, related to an injury, etc. A full

report is available in the office of County Administration.

The Board recessed at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of a public hearing.

Public Hearing regarding a Housing Tax Abatement application of John Stier for a

shouse located in Section 13 Frankford Township, MN (PIN 06.013.0020)

Public Hearing regarding a Housing Tax Abatement application of K5 Properties LLC for

a single-family home located Block 3, Lot 7 Pheasant Run Estates Third, Grand

Meadow, MN (PIN 25.203.0370). Question raised if property was in a TIF district.

The County Board reconvened its regular session at 10:10 a.m.

Res. #52-23 housing tax abatement Stier (06.013.0020)

TABLE a decision on the K5 Properties LLC housing tax abatement application until July

11 to obtain further information on whether or not the parcel is located in a TIF

district which would render the parcel ineligible for a housing tax abatement

Health & Human Services accounts payable $237,150.22

Appoint Michael Harvey as the Mower County Assessor effective 5/23/23 – 12/31/24

The Board received information that parcel 25.203.0370 is no longer in TIF district. The

designation expired in 2022.

Rescind the motion to table the decision on the K5 Properties housing tax abatement

application

Res. #53-23 housing tax abatement K5 Properties LLC (25.203.0370)

Local Transit Sales and Use Tax Agreement between Mower County and the Minnesota

Department of Revenue for a revised tax distribution schedule

Res. #54-23 Adopt 2023 Mower County Solid Waste Plan

Austin Convention & Visitor Bureau Director Nancy Schnable provided the Board with an

annual update that highlighted Petunia retirement; the Hormel “fork” sculpture;

Spam’s 85th anniversary and a three-year contract with American Junior Golf

Association hosting a junior golf tournament in Austin.

Office Technician (Correctional Services) Kathy Lientz was recognized for retirement

from Mower County with 24 years of service.

Human Resources Director Kris Kohn provided a recap of the employee recognition

banquet held on June 15. A list of employees recognized is on file in County

Administration

Ms. Kohn presented to the Board for recognition receiving a certificate all those other

employees that received a nomination. A list of employees is on file in County

Administration

Ratify the contract provisions outlined in the Tentative Agreement for LELS #81 for a

contract effective 7/1/23 – 6/30/26 and authorize the Chair and the County

Administrator to execute the final contracts

Ratify the contract provisions outlined in the Tentative Agreement for Local #663 for a

contract effective 7/1/23 – 6/30/26 and authorize the Chair and the County

Administrator to execute the final contracts

MNPEA contract effective 7/1/23 – 6/30/26

Memorandum of Agreement with MNPEA for the provisions for holidays and the use of

the holiday bank for the remainder of 2023

Delete Personnel Policy D115 PTO Conversion Policy in its entirety effective 7/1/23 for

all new employees and the provisions of the policy will expire later this year

following the payout to all employees electing to convert PTO in 2022

Amend Personnel Policy D114 Paid Time Off to change PTO accruals and to include a

new provision for a cash out of PTO as a replacement for the PTO Conversion

Policy. Detail of amendments made on file in County Administration.

Amend Personnel Policy B125 Wage Adjustments in the Event of Promotions,

Demotions, and Reassignments by amending the Section “Promotions” for language

that promoted employee be placed on wage scale at least 2.75% above current

wage. Detail of amendment on file in County Administration.

Amend Personnel Policy B120 Classification of Positions by amending the entire section

entitled “Wage as a Result of Position Re-classification” for language re-classified

employee be placed on wage scale at least 2.75% above current wage. Detail of

amendment on file in County Administration.

Accept the resignation of County Administrator Trish Harren effective 8/4/23

The Board discussed the recruitment process for the replacement of the County

Administrator. By consensus the Board authorized to move quickly in advertising

the position internally and externally with a two-week deadline with interviews in

late-July.

Committee Reports

Adjourned

The Mower County Board of Commissioners Attest:

BY: /S/ Mike Ankeny By: /s/ Trish Harren

Chairperson Clerk/Administrator

A complete set of minutes is on file at the office of the Mower County Auditor and Mower County Administrator’s office. In addition, Minutes can be viewed at the Mower County Website at www.co.mower.mn.us.

The following vendors were paid with Auditor Warrants in the month of June 2023

pursuant to Resolution #03-23 adopted on 1/3/23: