TS#: 23MN001241

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 26, 2022 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $88,369.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jose Irlas Jr., An Unmarried Man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100392411211393692 SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. LENDER: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Mower County Minnesota Recorder on July 26, 2022, as Document No. A670425. ASSIGNED TO: Nationstar Mortgage LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/15/2023 and recorded on 06/22/2023 as Document No. A675971. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West 90 feet of Lot 14, Block 3, Slavens Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 407 12th St SE, Austin, MN 55912 PROPERTY I.D: 34-640-0280 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Ninety-Three Thousand Eight Hundred Sixty-One and 88/100 ($93,861.88) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on September 28, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Mower County Courthouse, 201 First Street NE, Austin Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 28, 2024, or the next business day if March 28, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: August 12, 2023 Nationstar Mortgage LLC Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 23MN00124-1 A-4792935

Austin Daily Herald: Aug. 12, 19, 26, Sep. 2, 9 and 16, 2023

