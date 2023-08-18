Schmitt stays unbeaten, but Packers fall to Fairmont Published 3:08 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Austin girls tennis team had their top player stay undefeated, but they lost to Fairmont 6-1 in Paulson Courts Friday.

Gracie Schmitt won in three sets to bump her record to 3-0 at No. 1 for the Packers (1-2 overall).

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Hope Klanderud (F) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6

No. 2 Abigail Peyman (F) def. Seanna Kubas (A) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Elly Stegge (F) def. Jenna Hetzel (A) 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 Emelia Klanderud (F) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Madisyn Peyman/Brynn Gustafson (F) 5-7, 6-2, 10-5

No. 2 Ellie Plumhoff/Jaydan Moses (F) def. Ella Nack/Isabelle Owens (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Claire Brockman/Carly Gustafson (F) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) 6-4, 4-6, 10-8