Russell Allen Anderson, 84

Russell Allen Anderson, age 84, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, passed away on August 24, 2023, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville, Iowa.

If Dad were here right now, we think he would say:

“Well, I’ve had a great life. God has blessed me in many ways. I fell in love with the dimples of a sweet brown eyed girl when I was in second grade and she was in first. I had no problem telling everyone how she was my shadow, cute as a bug and how I loved every inch of her. Sometimes she would be embarrassed by all of the affection and lovingly say, “Oh Russell”. We were married 64 wonderful years, working side by side on the farm we loved.

I had a deep appreciation for a sunny day, a soaking rain and a field free of rocks and weeds. Oh yes, and nothing runs like a Deere! Karen always made my favorite meals, I was a “same old, same old” kind of a guy who loved his meat and potatoes. However…I had a sweet tooth! I never turned down a doughnut, crispy cookie, or piece of candy to enjoy with my cup of coffee or can of Mellow Yellow. I love you Karen.

My kids brought me great joy. I often said ,“I’d have six more if they turned out like the six I had”. They told me I had a heart of gold, but I just loved to love…a bear hug, kiss on the cheek and always told them, “I love you”. I may not have changed a diaper when they were babies, but I showed up for my kids in many other ways. Did I spoil them? When they asked me for things, I couldn’t say no…so I said, “Go ask your mom”. I also found happiness in making them laugh…whether it was dancing, making silly faces or surprising them with my witty, dry humor. My hearty laugh could fill a room, but I was also known to have shed a tear or two. My kids have so many pictures and videos to look back on and share with my 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. I love you Lori, Lynn. Beth, Todd, Corey, Jaymie and your families.

I felt respected by my neighbors and friends. My pickup, myself and usually a couple of passengers made many trips to Rose Creek. To some people I will be remembered as the guy who proudly raised cattle and delivered beef all over southern Minnesota. To others, I’m probably known as the “Banana guy” (I delivered them weekly to Games People Play for 10 plus years). I always took time to shoot the breeze with people and made them feel special. Love you friends and neighbors. Oh yes, my life was good. However…Darn it, I didn’t get to see the Vikings win a Super Bowl!”

Left to cherish Russell’s memory are his wife, Karen of Rose Creek; children, Lori Osmundson of Owatonna, Lynn (Jim) Johnson of Adams, Beth (Brad) Stadheim of Rose Creek, Todd (Kelly) Anderson of Owatonna, Corey (Jen Flemming) Anderson of Austin and Jaymie (Mark) Jax of Byron; his 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Sue) Anderson of St Louis Park; sister in law, Gloria Anderson of Brownsdale; and childhood friend, David Finley of Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Grace; brother, Norman; and son-in-law, Jon.

A celebration of Russell’s life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the Fellowship Hall at the Little Cedar Lutheran Church, Adams, Minnesota. At 7:00 p.m. there will be a time for sharing of memories, music and prayer. Our thanks go out to the caring staff at Stacyville Nursing Home. Memorials are preferred to Ronald McDonald House or Hoflanda Swedish Church. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.